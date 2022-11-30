Watertown’s Christmas parade to take new route

File photo of 2021's tree lighting
File photo of 2021's tree lighting(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas parade will follow a new route this year.

Instead of having the tree lighting on Public Square like in years past, the celebration will kick off with a countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of city hall.

The parade will then travel along Washington Street from Winslow Street to Stone Street.

Senior Planner Jennifer Voss says she’s looking forward to the changes.

“It is longer than it is when it’s downtown and it also spreads the crowd out a little bit more, so everyone feels they can have a front-row seat,” she said.

Washington Street will be closed for the majority of Friday. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

