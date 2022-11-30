Weather service issues warnings for high wind, heavy snow and lakeshore flooding

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you haven’t done so already, secure your Christmas decorations because it’s pretty windy out there.

The National Weather Service says gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible in Jefferson and Lewis counties. A high wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS says damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, National Grid’s map showed scattered outages in the north country.

The weather service has also issued a lakeshore flood warning that’s in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. This is for the Lake Ontario shore of Jefferson County.

The NWS says the combination of onshore flow and significant wave action may result in minor lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low-lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also possible.

The forecast then calls for heavy lake effect snow in parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties. A snow warning goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS forecasts total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches across the Tug Hill plateau, with 4 to 7 inches across the surrounding lower elevations.

In St. Lawrence County, a wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

