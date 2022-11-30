Wind & rain & snow, oh, my

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have weather alerts for the next couple of days.

Wednesday will be windy and rainy. Wednesday night into Thursday evening will be snowy for some.

Winds could gust to 50 mph. That’s why there’s a wind warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

There’s a wind advisory for St. Lawrence County from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The combination of wind and rain means there’s a risk of shoreline flooding. There’s a lake shore flood warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. on Thursday for Jefferson and Oswego counties.

Now we get to the snow. Jefferson and Lewis counties have a lake effect snow warning from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Most of the snow is expected to fall across the Tug Hill, where they could see from 8 to 15 inches.

As far as temperatures, highs will be around 50 on Wednesday, overnight lows will be around 30, and Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 30s.

Things calm down for Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

Rain is likely Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 45 on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday.

