Windy with rain on Wednesday

By John Kubis
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front approaching from the west will increase the winds overnight. Expect clouds tonight with lows in the 30′s.

Rain will start by mid morning tomorrow. Winds could gust to 55 mph. Highs will be near 50.

Lake effect snow is likely tomorrow night and Thursday. The highest accumulation of snow will be on the Tug Hill.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 40.

