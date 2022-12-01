Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown

Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th.

Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends.

Andrew is survived by his mother, Rose Bushman, Plessis; his father Ambrose Ayen, Redwood; his brother Joseph (Jennifer) Ayen, Middleburgh, NY; and half-siblings Ambrose (Kelly) Ayen, Connecticut, Jessica Countryman, Redwood, and Miranda Snide, Watertown.

Burial in Rossie Cemetery will take place at a date to and time to be announced.

The family would like to thank Cheryl, Ron, and Darryl for all they did for Andrew.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

