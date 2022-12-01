Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers

28th Annual Gift Drive
28th Annual Gift Drive(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a party Thursday at BCA Architects & Engineers. Your ticket to get in is a couple of toys.

This year marks the Watertown company’s 28th Annual Gift Drive.

But this year is the first in its new downtown Watertown location on Public Square.

“It’s a great night. We’ve been looking forward to the move-in in anticipation of hosting this event here, pretty much for the whole year. The day’s finally here and we’re all really excited,” said Travis Overton, CEO.

The event runs until 7 p.m. You need two unwrapped toys or a monetary donation to get in.

It’s hosted by BCA Architects and the Kathleen E. Carr Foundation.

