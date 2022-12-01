Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries

By Sandy Torres
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local libraries are not just for reading, but for writing.

People can write the cards at the library or take some home and bring them back.

The cards will then be given to senior citizens around the north country.

“It gives you that great feeling of doing something for the community and for our seniors that are shut in and can’t get out, and maybe that will be the only thing they get for Christmas - a card sign by you,” said Cindy Parker, Dexter Free Library.

One idea is for teachers to pick up cards and have students fill them out. The last day to help out is December 8.

