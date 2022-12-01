Clara E. Van Doren, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Clara E. Van Doren died November 20th, 2022. Born April 2nd, 1926 in Watertown, the daughter of Jesse and Alice (Conger) Van Doren. She graduated from Chaumont High School in 1943 and received a BS and MS degree from Crane Department of Music, SUNY Potsdam, New York.

Clara retired in 1980 after 33 years in the music department of Altmar – Parish – Williamstown Central School

Miss Van Doren resided for 12 years in Altmar, New York where she was a pianist, choir director, and member of the Altmar Parish Methodist Church. She moved to Parish, New York where again she was choir director, substitute organist, and provided music for the Christian Education at the Parish United Methodist Church. Miss Van Doren was the first to organize an ecumenical Christmas choir and candlelight service at Parish Methodist Church.

In 1981, she returned home to Chaumont, NY where she was a substitute teacher at Lyme Central School, a board member of the Cedar Grove Cemetery Association and a volunteer at the Lyme Heritage Center. She was a faithful member of the Three Mile Bay Methodist Church and their church organist for 18 years.

Miss Van Doren authored two books “The Stone and Brick Buildings” in the town of Lyme, and “Point Salubrious 1802 – 2006″ and she co-authored “Schermerhorn Park Memories”. In addition to her writing, Clara enjoyed travel and photography. She was also an avid sports fan.

Miss Van Doren is survived by a niece and several nephews, and many more grand nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by herbrothers James and Kenneth.

A memorial service will be held May 6th, 2023 at Three Mile Bay Methodist Church, Three Mile Bay, NY.

A private burial will be held at the Old Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Van Doren Scholarship Fund, Lyme Central School, Chaumont, NY 13622.

Arrangements are with Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.