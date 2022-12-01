Donald F. Durant, 62, of Bombay

BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Donald F. Durant, 62, of 1817 State Highway 95, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bombay.

