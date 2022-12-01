Donald F. Durant, 62, of Bombay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Donald F. Durant, 62, of 1817 State Highway 95, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bombay.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Convalt Energy CEO Hari Achuthan (far right) hopes to be closer to construction on a solar...
Convalt Energy CEO seeks investment from Thailand company
28th Annual Gift Drive
Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers
Candles
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
Candles
Matthew Casselman, 53, of Louisville
Candles
Clifford J. Laing, 80, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Candles
Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Massena
Flooding in Antwerp
Antwerp residents blame repeated flooding on old drainage system
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th.
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
Jean André Henry of LaFargeville, NY, passed peacefully November 28, 2022 at the age of 92.
Jean André Henry, 92, of LaFargeville
Candles
Clara E. Van Doren, of Chaumont