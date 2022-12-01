Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Felts Mills couple faces child pornography charges.

State police say 49-year-old Trudy Latimer and 54-year-old Stephen Ledder were each charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Troopers say they received a tip in September of 2020 of possible child pornography in their home. Electronic items were seized when police executed a search warrant, and child pornography was allegedly found during the investigation.

They were arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Watertown city court. Leeder was jailed on $500 bail and Latimer was jailed without bail.

Troopers say they were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations.

