Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Felts Mills couple faces child pornography charges.
State police say 49-year-old Trudy Latimer and 54-year-old Stephen Ledder were each charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Troopers say they received a tip in September of 2020 of possible child pornography in their home. Electronic items were seized when police executed a search warrant, and child pornography was allegedly found during the investigation.
They were arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Watertown city court. Leeder was jailed on $500 bail and Latimer was jailed without bail.
Troopers say they were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations.
