Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography

Child pornography
Child pornography(MGN / Beyond Borders)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Felts Mills couple faces child pornography charges.

State police say 49-year-old Trudy Latimer and 54-year-old Stephen Ledder were each charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Troopers say they received a tip in September of 2020 of possible child pornography in their home. Electronic items were seized when police executed a search warrant, and child pornography was allegedly found during the investigation.

They were arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Watertown city court. Leeder was jailed on $500 bail and Latimer was jailed without bail.

Troopers say they were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown restaurant has shut it’s doors and will not reopen Wednesday.
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
Dick's Sporting Goods, now at Watertown's Salmon Run Mall, is asking for approval for its plan...
Dick’s seeks approval for new store location
Louis Smith
Man accused of strangling woman, eluding police

Latest News

Lake Effect Snow Warning
Weather alerts wind down into evening
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Working the core to help the shoveling
Both the defensive and offensive lines have been key to General Brown's success on the gridiron...
General Brown owes gridiron success to line play
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Route 12E bridge over Chaumont River