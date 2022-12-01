Fitness with Jamie: Working the core to help the shoveling

Fitness with Jamie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many people likely got sore shoveling after recent heavy snowfalls.

Fitness expert Jamie Kalk says a strong core is key to dealing with exertion like that. She shows us a few exercises that might help.

She says it’s also important to stay active, so head to the gym, watch exercise videos, or walk the mall.

Questions? Comments? Email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

