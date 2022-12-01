General Brown owes gridiron success to line play

General Brown owes gridiron success to line play
By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown football team is set to take on O’Neill of Section IX Saturday night at the JMA Dome in Syracuse for the state Class C championship. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The success the Lions have enjoyed this season can be traced to the line play.

It all begins in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The offensive and defensive line play have been exceptional.

Head coach Doug Black knows without those guys doing their jobs, the team would not be successful.

Both the offensive and defensive lineman take pride in doing a job that isn’t always recognized.

We’ll have more on General Brown football and its state championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown restaurant has shut it’s doors and will not reopen Wednesday.
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
Dick's Sporting Goods, now at Watertown's Salmon Run Mall, is asking for approval for its plan...
Dick’s seeks approval for new store location
Louis Smith
Man accused of strangling woman, eluding police

Latest News

Marcus Castine drives for the layup for Sackets Harbor in a boys' Frontier League basketball...
Highlights & scores: Girls’ & boys’ high school hoops
Highlights & scores: Girls' & boys' high school hoops
General Brown owes gridiron success to line play
The Thousand Islands Spirits is a box lacrosse team planned for Alexandria Bay.
Box lacrosse to come to Alex Bay