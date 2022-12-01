General Brown owes gridiron success to line play

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown football team is set to take on O’Neill of Section IX Saturday night at the JMA Dome in Syracuse for the state Class C championship. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The success the Lions have enjoyed this season can be traced to the line play.

It all begins in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The offensive and defensive line play have been exceptional.

Head coach Doug Black knows without those guys doing their jobs, the team would not be successful.

Both the offensive and defensive lineman take pride in doing a job that isn’t always recognized.

We’ll have more on General Brown football and its state championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.