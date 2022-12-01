Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948.  She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.

Helen retired as a clerk in the Management Information System office on Fort Drum, where she worked for several years.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching old movies on TV Land, going to the park to walk her dogs Finnegan and Lucky, feeding the geese, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are three children, Valarie (Shawn) Gallant, TN, Steven (Wendy) Johnson, TN and Zoeann Olin, Watertown, NY; six grandchildren, Jessie (Rob) Holezer, Robert Olin, David (Heather) Tanner Jr., Lauren Olin-Faljean, Daniel (Fabi) Tanner and Donovan Tanner; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother, John Hladun, and four sisters, Mary Seeber, Anna Ince, Sophie Lawrence and Julia Glowaski.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday,  January 7th at the Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations is Helens memory may be made to the SPCA or to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Convalt Energy CEO Hari Achuthan (far right) hopes to be closer to construction on a solar...
Convalt Energy CEO seeks investment from Thailand company
28th Annual Gift Drive
Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers
Candles
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
Candles
Matthew Casselman, 53, of Louisville
Candles
Clifford J. Laing, 80, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Candles
Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Massena
Flooding in Antwerp
Antwerp residents blame repeated flooding on old drainage system
Candles
Donald F. Durant, 62, of Bombay
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th.
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
Jean André Henry of LaFargeville, NY, passed peacefully November 28, 2022 at the age of 92.
Jean André Henry, 92, of LaFargeville
Candles
Clara E. Van Doren, of Chaumont