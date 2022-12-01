Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.

Helen retired as a clerk in the Management Information System office on Fort Drum, where she worked for several years.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching old movies on TV Land, going to the park to walk her dogs Finnegan and Lucky, feeding the geese, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are three children, Valarie (Shawn) Gallant, TN, Steven (Wendy) Johnson, TN and Zoeann Olin, Watertown, NY; six grandchildren, Jessie (Rob) Holezer, Robert Olin, David (Heather) Tanner Jr., Lauren Olin-Faljean, Daniel (Fabi) Tanner and Donovan Tanner; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother, John Hladun, and four sisters, Mary Seeber, Anna Ince, Sophie Lawrence and Julia Glowaski.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7th at the Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations is Helens memory may be made to the SPCA or to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

