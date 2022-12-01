Highlights & scores: Girls’ & boys’ high school hoops

(WWNY) - It was a busy night on the high school hardwood Wednesday.

In girls’ Northern Athletic Conference hoops, Madrid-Waddington hosted Colton-Pierrepont in the Jessie Chamberlain Tournament.

Lillian Todd gets the putback to fall.

On the inbounds, Natalia Pearson buries the jumper in the lane.

The Colts’ Alexis Garcia dials long distance for 3.

Grace Plumley, who had 30, dishes to Lane Ruddy for 2 of her 14.

Madrid-Waddington beat Colton-Pierrepont 70-17.

In the other semifinal, Huevelton squared off against St. Lawrence Central.

Raya McGaw hits down low and is fouled.

It’s McGaw to Ashley Weston for the bucket. The Bulldogs are up by 5.

Melanie McLean connects in the paint for the Larries.

Carley Provost splits the defenders for the basket.

Allison Trathen finds McGaw for the hoop.

Heuvelton beats St. Lawrence Central 59-37

In boys’ Frontier League hoops from Belleville, the Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted Sackets Harbor.

First quarter: off the steal, Marcus Castine lays in 2. The Patriots are up 2.

Then it’s Ethan Tracy going up strong inside. Sackets Harbor is up by 4.

Castine takes the feed in transition and connects. The Patriots are on top 6.

Brandon Dodge gets the Panthers on the board with the lay-in down low.

Then it’s Kayden Gordinier driving baseline for the basket.

Austin Griner buries the 3-pointer.

The Patriots beat Belleville Henderson 78-37.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 78, Belleville Henderson 37

Lyme 45, Alexandria 25

Fulton 70, Watertown 58

Malone 59, Plattsburgh 49

Girls’ high school basketball

Madrid-Waddington 70, Colton-Pierrepont 17

Heuvelton 59, St. Lawrence Central 37

Oswego 43, Watertown 22

Chateaugay 43, Chazy 7

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 69, Bard 38

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Lowville 0

Carthage 3, Utica Proctor 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 11, Islanders 3

Canton 10, Saranac-Lake Placid

High school wrestling

Canton 40, Massena 28

