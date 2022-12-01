Homeless shelter could be open by Christmas

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helping combat a housing shortage in Watertown, a homeless shelter in the city is one step closer to opening its doors.

The former Angel’s Inn will house up to 18 homeless men who would live there temporarily for six to nine months.

While there, they would be connected with services and help to look for a more permanent solution.

It was hoped the shelter would be open by September 1, but two months later it has yet to open its doors.

Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean says it has been challenging finding people to staff the facility around the clock.

But this week, she received some good news.

“Really happy to share that we have just hired one of the main roles in the facility and that brings us one more step closer to being open,” said Cean.

She says there are a couple more positions needed to be filled, but the hope is to have the facility open by Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.