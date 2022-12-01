Homeless shelter could be open by Christmas

The former Angel's Inn will house up to 18 homeless men
The former Angel's Inn will house up to 18 homeless men(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helping combat a housing shortage in Watertown, a homeless shelter in the city is one step closer to opening its doors.

The former Angel’s Inn will house up to 18 homeless men who would live there temporarily for six to nine months.

While there, they would be connected with services and help to look for a more permanent solution.

It was hoped the shelter would be open by September 1, but two months later it has yet to open its doors.

Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean says it has been challenging finding people to staff the facility around the clock.

But this week, she received some good news.

“Really happy to share that we have just hired one of the main roles in the facility and that brings us one more step closer to being open,” said Cean.

She says there are a couple more positions needed to be filled, but the hope is to have the facility open by Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown restaurant has shut it’s doors and will not reopen Wednesday.
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
Dick's Sporting Goods, now at Watertown's Salmon Run Mall, is asking for approval for its plan...
Dick’s seeks approval for new store location
Louis Smith
Man accused of strangling woman, eluding police

Latest News

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Libraries in the North Country Library System are again doing a Christmas card writing campaign.
Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries
Monkeypox
NY applauds renaming monkeypox as mpox
Trudy Latimer
Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography