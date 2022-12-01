House damaged by falling tree

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.

The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house.

The tree also caused a gas leak at the house next door.

The West Carthage Fire Department responded and got the gas turned off. National Grid also responded to the scene to take care of the downed wires.

The homeowner was home at the time. No injuries were reported.

