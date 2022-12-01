House damaged by falling tree

A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.
A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.

The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house.

The tree also caused a gas leak at the house next door.

The West Carthage Fire Department responded and got the gas turned off. National Grid also responded to the scene to take care of the downed wires.

The homeowner was home at the time. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown restaurant has shut it’s doors and will not reopen Wednesday.
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Dick's Sporting Goods, now at Watertown's Salmon Run Mall, is asking for approval for its plan...
Dick’s seeks approval for new store location
Louis Smith
Man accused of strangling woman, eluding police

Latest News

WWNY How to use your unwanted cell phones, tablets to help soldiers
WWNY Getting better access to healthy foods
WWNY North Country Children’s Museum begins expansion next month
WWNY
WWNY Watertown’s Christmas parade to take new route