Jean André Henry, 92, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jean André Henry of LaFargeville, NY, passed peacefully November 28, 2022 at the age of 92.

She was predeceased by her parents, Fred C. and Florence E. Gordon André, brother Frederick M. André, her beloved daughter Michele A. Henry, and numerous relatives and friends.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Donald E. Henry and son Marc Henry. She is also survived by numerous nieces, and nephews in both the André and Henry families.

She was born on March 11, 1930, and grew up on a farm near Orleans Four Corners in LaFargeville. She graduated, as the Salutatorian, from LaFargeville Central School in 1947. Jean went on to graduate from Watertown School of Commerce. She married Donald Henry on May 24th 1952 at the LaFargeville Methodist Church.

Jean was employed by Attornery Theodore Charlebois in Watertown, NY, and later at LaFargeville National Bank. She eventually joined the family business at LaFargeville GLF Feed Store, and then LaFargeville Agway, with her husband, Don. Jean also assisted with the managing of her and Don’s large family cattle and grain farm for many years.

She was a fiercely devoted wife and mother, advocating for her children throughout their lives. In their later years, Jean and Don loved traveling throughout the US, spending a great deal of time in their motorhome, visiting friends and family in Florida, a trip to Mexico and attending NASCAR races. Jean took great pride in hosting outdoor summer gatherings at her home with her extended family.

Funeral services will be 12:30 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the LaFargeville American Legion, following burial.

Calling hours will be 11am to 12:30 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the JRC Foundation, Inc., Attn: Michelle Carpenter, PO Box 41, Watertown, NY 13601.

