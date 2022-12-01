Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it.

Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.

And then there’s the wind, which could blow snow and cause poor visibility and road conditions. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory until further notice.

A wind advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties ends at 1 p.m. Winds will be from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

There’s also a lake shore flood warning until 4 p.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties, mainly because of those high winds.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-30s, but the wind will make it feel much colder.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s for Friday.

It will be rainy and around 50 for Saturday,

Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Rain is likely Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.