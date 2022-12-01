Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it.

Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.

And then there’s the wind, which could blow snow and cause poor visibility and road conditions. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory until further notice.

A wind advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties ends at 1 p.m. Winds will be from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

There’s also a lake shore flood warning until 4 p.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties, mainly because of those high winds.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-30s, but the wind will make it feel much colder.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s for Friday.

It will be rainy and around 50 for Saturday,

Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Rain is likely Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown restaurant has shut it’s doors and will not reopen Wednesday.
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Dick's Sporting Goods, now at Watertown's Salmon Run Mall, is asking for approval for its plan...
Dick’s seeks approval for new store location
Louis Smith
Man accused of strangling woman, eluding police

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather
7
Some snow overnight
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Wind & rain & snow, oh, my