Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, a resident of the Bray Road, Norwood, will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood. Mary Jane passed away on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Mary Jane is survived by two step-children, Robert (Pamela) MacDonald and Judy (David) Jackman; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren and a brother Rev. Rodney Ruger, Oregon City, OR. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Robert and her three siblings Richard Ruger, Esther Briggs and Evelyn Knowlton.

Born in Binghamton, NY on February 11, 1935 to the late Julian and Fannie Ells Ruger, Mary Jane graduated from High School and earned an Associate’s Degree. She married Robert L. MacDonald on July 30, 1957. Robert passed away on March 8, 2015. Mary Jane worked as an Insurance Agent for Tomaris and Northland Agency for nearly twenty years and then became an accounts payable clerk for the St. Lawrence Gas Company in Massena, retiring after 19 years of service. Mary Jane enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing and spending time at camp in Saranac Lake. Memorial Donations in her memory can be made to the American Heart Association or any local Cancer Center and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Mary Jane MacDonald.

