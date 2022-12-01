Ronald W. Pierce, 67, of Croghan

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald W. Pierce, 67, of State Route 812, passed away on Monday morning, November 28, 2022 at his home.

Calling hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Fellowship, Beaver Falls. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help this family in their time of need at https://gofund.me/eee141ce.

A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

