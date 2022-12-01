Ronald W. Pierce, 67, of Croghan

Ronald W. Pierce, 67, of State Route 812, passed away on Monday morning, November 28, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

Calling hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Fellowship, Beaver Falls. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help this family in their time of need at https://gofund.me/eee141ce.

A full obituary will follow.

