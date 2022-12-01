Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Snowy fun

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For longtime north country residents, snow is nothing new.

But for exchange student Iqdam, this was his first time playing in it. Carae Hoover sent in these pics. including the aftermath where Duke the dog wound up in “snow pants.”

Jessica Hoppel reminds us how fun it is to have an early dismissal from school so you can go make a snowman.

Melinda Virnig made a sweet snow ramp for a little penguin in Harrisville.

Sharon DaFoe spotted a snowy bunny in Richville and Sophie the reindeer puppy decided to help the Wilton family shovel their roof.

Karen and Rondi in Hermon made a snowman who appears to have had some liquid encouragement to get the shoveling done.

Madison and Ethan in Redwood made a dazzling snowman, which they call Fred.

Last, but not least, we have a flashy house in Massena. It will be hard for Santa to miss this stop.

