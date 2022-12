WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Cold winds will produce lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow. Expect gusty west winds and lows near 30. The heaviest snow will be over the Tug Hill.

Thursday will be windy with lake effect snow. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the 40′s.

