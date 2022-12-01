PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Steven L. Long, 53, formerly of Pillar Point, NY, passed away suddenly on November 29, 2022 at his home in Brunswick, GA.

He was born on March 5, 1969 in Phoenix, AZ, son of Larry Long and Denise Wade. He attended school in Phoenix, AZ.

Steven entered the US Army in 1987 in Washington State. He was stationed at Fort Drum, NY and served with Bravo Co. 314 and then transferred to the 42nd Engineers Co. He was stationed in Somalia while serving in Operation Restore Hope, and in Honduras prior to Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged in 1994. Following his honorable discharge, he went to work for LSI on Fort Drum as a mechanic.

In 2004 he went to work for US Customs and Border Protection, serving in Massena, Alex Bay, and Vermont. He moved to Georgia where he became an instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, retiring in 2019 as Branch Chief.

He enjoyed hunting, Muskie fishing, working on his cars and working out.

He married Tonja Tanner of Dexter on December 15, 1987, together they had three children, the marriage ended in divorce.

He married Kathleen Mika on June 19, 2010.

Among his survivors are his mother, Denise Wade, Washington; wife, Kathleen Long, Clayton, NY; three children, Shain Long, Three Mile Bay, NY, Samantha (Joshua) Daniel, Three Mile Bay, NY, and Jacob (Nina) Long, Germany; 7 grandchildren, Mylo Long, Mckenna, Autumn, Henry and Charles Daniel, and Lauren and Grace Long and his cat, Mr. Greyjeans.

Besides his father he is predeceased by a brother, Larry Long and his uncle, Larry Kiger.

Donations in his memory may be made to Watertown Veterans Center 1511 Washington St., Suite A Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 10th from 2 to 5 p.m. Military Honors will be rendered at the funeral home at 4:45 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

