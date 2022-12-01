Weather alerts wind down into evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent.

A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.

Roads could be slippery and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory early this morning until further notice.

Other alerts are winding down through the afternoon.

A wind advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties is set to expire at 1 p.m. Until then winds from 30 to 40 mph could gust up to 50 mph.

At 4 p.m., a lake shore flood warning — mainly as a result of the wind — is scheduled to end for Jefferson and Oswego counties.

