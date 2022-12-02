Arts All-Star: Annika Jantzi

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Annika Jantzi started her musical career playing the flute and has since learned guitar, piano, and French horn.

Music, she says, “feels like something that’s kind of stable and always there but also kind of always changing with me as I grow.”

The Sackets Harbor musician is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“I plan to go to a college that has a band so I can continue practicing,” she said. That college is St. Lawrence University, where she plans to study geology. Eventually, she said, she wants to focus on paleontology and work in a museum.

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

