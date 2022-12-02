Arts All-Star: Annika Jantzi

Arts All-Star Annika Jantzi
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Annika Jantzi started her musical career playing the flute and has since learned guitar, piano, and French horn.

Music, she says, “feels like something that’s kind of stable and always there but also kind of always changing with me as I grow.”

The Sackets Harbor musician is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“I plan to go to a college that has a band so I can continue practicing,” she said. That college is St. Lawrence University, where she plans to study geology. Eventually, she said, she wants to focus on paleontology and work in a museum.

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Trudy Latimer
Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.
House damaged by falling tree

Latest News

Arts All-Star Annika Jantzi
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Chace Summers
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Chace Summers
Arts All-Star: Ava Rutherford
Arts All-Star: Ava Rutherford