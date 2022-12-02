Athlete of the Week: Brynn Bernard

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week we honor a talented cross country runner from South Lewis who has had an exceptional career. Her efforts earning her this week’s title.

Brynn Bernard of South Lewis receives this weeks honor. This talented cross country runner captured her 2nd straight state Class D Title at VVS. Her progression has been extraordinary.

She finished 4th in States as a 7th grader and 2nd in States as an 8th grader and now has 2 straight titles.

She won the Frontier League and Sectional Titles this year and has been 1st Team All-State for 5 years.

An exceptional talent.

Brynn is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 2, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

