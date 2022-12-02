Border patrol agents seize counterfeit money near Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents near Wellesley Island seized $1,400 in counterfeit money during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Officials said agents pulled over “a suspicious vehicle” driven by a 24-year-old man who gave a false name.

During the traffic stop, officials said agents discovered $1,400 in counterfeit money and a small amount of rolled and loose-leaf marijuana which remains illegal under federal law.

Pictures of the seized money show $100 bills.

Agents also located the man’s actual New York state driver’s license to identify him. The name was not released.

Officials said he was headed toward Watertown.

“Removing counterfeit U.S. currency from our community reduces fraud from our local businesses and is only one of many aspects of what our men and women do on a daily basis to safeguard our community,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan. “Agents’ keen observations and the support of law enforcement partners were crucial in the arrest of the individual.”

The driver was taken into custody. He and counterfeit money were turned over to state police.

