Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown.

He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The alleged incident happened on November 29 at 3 p.m. on a First Student school bus affiliated with the Indian River School District.

The sheriff’s office school resource officers reviewed bus and cellphone videos and obtained numerous written statements.

Officials said their investigation confirmed a physical altercation took place between a First Student bus monitor and three Indian River students.

Trahan will appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on December 22.

First Student said the monitor was “removed from service”.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police and the Indian River School District administration.

