Children’s Home launches annual holiday appeal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has launched its annual Holiday Appeal Campaign

CHJC’s Michelle Monnat said the idea is to spread holiday cheer to the children and families they serve, as well as some of the staff that take care of those kids and families. In all, the Children’s Home serves 3,000 people in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Donations can be mailed to CHJC at P.O. Box 6550, Watertown, N.Y., 13601. You can also call 315-788-7430 or donate online at chjc.org.

Pajamas of any sizes can also be donated.

