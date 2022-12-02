Children’s Home launches annual holiday appeal

Children's Home of Jefferson County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has launched its annual Holiday Appeal Campaign

CHJC’s Michelle Monnat said the idea is to spread holiday cheer to the children and families they serve, as well as some of the staff that take care of those kids and families. In all, the Children’s Home serves 3,000 people in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Donations can be mailed to CHJC at P.O. Box 6550, Watertown, N.Y., 13601. You can also call 315-788-7430 or donate online at chjc.org.

Pajamas of any sizes can also be donated.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Trudy Latimer
Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.
House damaged by falling tree

Latest News

The General Brown Lions are heading to the JMA Dome in Syracuse this weekend for the state...
General Brown Lions ready to roar at state championship
Ainsley Fuller goes up for 2 in a girls' basketball contest pitting General Brown against...
Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops
Wake Up Weather
We could use a mild day
Members of the Singing 10th perform a song from the 10th Mountain Division's storied history.
10th Mountain soldiers celebrate their history in song