Congresswoman Stefanik: campaign contributions stolen, donors compromised

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says $20,000 worth of campaign contributions were stolen from packages sent through the United States Postal Service.

Lawyers for Stefanik and her campaign committee sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy describing “the repeated, targeted theft” of Elise for Congress contributions.

The letter states the packages were ripped open and the contents stolen while in the custody of the postal service or its contractors.

The letter alleges that it happened four times between June and November and that three of the incidents occurred in a single week.

The lawyers state this led to the loss of nearly $20,000 in campaign contributions and exposed hundreds of Stefanik campaign supporters to potential identity theft or financial fraud.

The campaign said the packages contained contributions from 400 to 500 donors which had been sent from Glens Falls; the donors’ checking account numbers and credit card authorization forms were exposed.

According to the attorneys’ letter, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service “recovered the discarded, ripped open packages” in Memphis.

The letter says Stefanik was told months ago to expect a report from the postal service but so far nothing has been received and “it is unacceptable that USPS has repeatedly allowed these targeted thefts to occur and cannot identify who committed the thefts, let alone where or how the thefts occurred.”

Elise for Congress said it’s continuing to identify affected donors “and look forward to a speedy response from Mr. DeJoy.”

7 News reached out to the postal service for comment, but we have not heard back.

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says says $20,000 worth of campaign contributions were stolen from packages sent through the United States Postal Service. (Elise for Congress)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.