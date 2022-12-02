The Dark Crystal on the Big Screen Again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Another world, another time… in the age of Wonder. From genius filmmaker Jim Henson comes The Dark Crystal, a masterful live-action fantasy starring some of the most imaginative creatures ever put on film. Many years ago, the mysterious Crystal was cracked and an age of chaos began, led by the evil race of Skeksis who rule over the land of Thra. Meanwhile, raised in solitude by a gentle race of creatures called the Mystics, the Gelfling orphan Jen, is sent on a quest to find the missing shard that will heal the Dark Crystal and restore balance to the universe.

The special anniversary event will feature a brand-new introduction with Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, on the making of this groundbreaking film and its dedicated fandom, as well as the legacy of her father, Jim Henson.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema Salmon Run Mall

