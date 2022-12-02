The Dark Crystal on the Big Screen Again

December 4 and December 7 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The Dark Crystal 40th Anniversary
The Dark Crystal 40th Anniversary(Hand-out | Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Another world, another time… in the age of Wonder. From genius filmmaker Jim Henson comes The Dark Crystal, a masterful live-action fantasy starring some of the most imaginative creatures ever put on film. Many years ago, the mysterious Crystal was cracked and an age of chaos began, led by the evil race of Skeksis who rule over the land of Thra. Meanwhile, raised in solitude by a gentle race of creatures called the Mystics, the Gelfling orphan Jen, is sent on a quest to find the missing shard that will heal the Dark Crystal and restore balance to the universe.

The special anniversary event will feature a brand-new introduction with Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, on the making of this groundbreaking film and its dedicated fandom, as well as the legacy of her father, Jim Henson.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema Salmon Run Mall

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Trudy Latimer
Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.
House damaged by falling tree

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: A French Canadian holiday favorite
Children's Home of Jefferson County
Children’s Home launches annual holiday appeal
The General Brown Lions are heading to the JMA Dome in Syracuse this weekend for the state...
General Brown Lions ready to roar at state championship
Ainsley Fuller goes up for 2 in a girls' basketball contest pitting General Brown against...
Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops