Fay F. Burnham, 92, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -

Fay was born February 2, 1930 in Canton, NY, the son of the late Mark and Violet (Dafoe) Burnham. He attended school in Pyrites and later joined the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after two years of service. Fay married Loretta Gauthier on April 30, 1955 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. In 1953, Fay started working at Alcoa in the Pot Rooms and later in the Ingot Department, retiring after 39 years.

Fay enjoyed being outdoors, especially trout fishing, hunting, tending to his garden and camping. He also cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fay was also a member of the Massena VFW #1143.

Fay is survived by his wife Loretta of 67 years; his children, Timothy (Janet) Burnham of Oswegatchie, Terry (Monty) Latimer of Canton, Tammy (Richard) Coleman of Colton, Toby (Patty) Burnham of Canton, Tina (Gregory) Stahl of Canton, Theodore (Marianne) Burnham of Massena and Trudy (Todd) Szarka of Massena; 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Mark and William Burnham; two sisters, Geraldine Oaster and Elaine Burnham.

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. A Service will be held on Monday, 11:00 am at the funeral home with entombment to follow in Foxwood Memorial Park in Ogdensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fay’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, P.O. Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Massena Meals on Wheels 70 E Hatfield St, Massena, NY 13662.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

