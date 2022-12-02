General Brown Lions ready to roar at state championship

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions have a date with football destiny Saturday night at the JMA Dome.

The Lions meet O’Neill of Section IX for the Yew York State Class C championship.

The Lions made it to the championship game by beating Lackawanna 29-20. It was another tough test for General Brown.

One the Lions passed with flying colors once again.

The last test coming up for the Lions, O’Neill of Section IX, who defeated Warrensburg-North Warren-Lake George 41-22.

Coach Doug Black knows it will be a battle under the big top.

It’s General Grown against O’Neill for the state Class C championship at 6 p.m. Saturday night, 6 p.m. at the JMA Dome in Syracuse.

