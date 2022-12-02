George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson Health Hospital, Canandaigua. He was 54 years old.

Born in Miami, Florida on December 29, 1967, George was a son to Roberto and Helen (Diaz) Delcastillo. Following his education George worked as a laborer with several local construction firms.

George is survived by his children, Phillip “PJ” Roraback, Nathan Delcastillo and his wife, Meagan Delcastillo, Andrew Delcastillo and his fiancée, and Michael Weir and his wife; two brothers, Frank Delcastillo and Robert and his wife; and his ex-wife, Melissa Perham. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.

Besides his parents, George is predeceased by some of his siblings.

The family requests that everyone attending calling hours wear sports jerseys/gear or nicest clothes in remembrance of George (since he always liked to “show out”).

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

