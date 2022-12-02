Helene Gladys Ramsay, 92, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 1, 2022 at 1:30 am, at Legacy K Elder Home, where she was a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Helene Gladys Ramsay, 92, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 1, 2022 at 1:30 am, at Legacy K Elder Home, where she was a resident. She died peacefully with her daughter, Jennie at her side.

She was born in Littleton, NH on July 29, 1930 to the late Frank Casey Sr. and Sylvia Baker.

She attended Dow Academy and eventually Canton ATC. She married Donald Lloyd Ramsay in 1950 on Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch, New Hampshire.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church. There will be a private family graveside service in the spring of 2023 at Littleton Cemetery in Littleton, NH Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be no calling hours.

One of Helene’s favorite pastimes were her flower gardens. She had the ability to make anything grow from nothing. Her flowers were another set of friends that bought her peace and solitude. Sunflowers and Poppies were her favorites.

Her love for her children, grand/great-grandchildren, and extended family far surpassed any other.

She was a seamstress making beautiful clothes, altering/mending for anyone in need, and crocheting over 100 blankets for family and friends.

Once retired, she bought a cottage on Prince Edward Island, whereby she spent the better part of ten summers on her shore. Her love of the Island came when she married Donald and lasted her lifetime. Annual summer vacations brought her great joy with her children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. This week, she was planning to return to the Island with her niece Pamela next summer.

When she became a widow, she enrolled in the Dietetic Technician Associates Program at Agricultural/Tech College in Canton, earned her degree, graduating in 1982 and became employed by the United Helpers System of nursing home facilities.

Her fortitude and determination was to be financially viable as a single independent woman, whose goal was to provide for her three children still living at home. Once they were grown, she moved to Franconia, NH part-time, to work for McCurllies Nursing Home to be near her aging mother. She could cook delectable entrees, desserts, and loaves of homemade bread.

When not working in her garden, sewing, or cooking, she would spend time with her children and travel with friends around the globe.

Helene was a strong, independent woman who was frugal, thrifty, innovative, and assertive.

We will all miss her smile, laugh, antiquing/thrifting endeavors, love of life, and world travels.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Legacy K Elder Care Home Attention: Karla Lapoint Keruskie at 581 West Road, Hermon, NY 13652.

She is survived by her Daughters: Jennie (Bruce) Flanagan and Bridgette (Kevin) Burnett;

Sons: Kevin (Kathy) Ramsay and Robert (Natalie) Ramsay;

Grandchildren: Jada Lynn (Frankie), Laurel (Kevin), Genevieve (Jerrid), Robert (Hannah), Anne Catherine (Devon), Cieara (David), Nicholas, Kyle, Aurora (Patrick), and Eric (predeceased).

Great Grandchildren: Tanner, Ethan, Emma, Rowen and Aiden, and most recently, Charlotte Anne.

Brother: Charles (Sandra) Casey, and their children Heather (Matt), Heidi (Steve) and Timothy, along with their children from Franconia Notch, NH. Sister-in-law- Nancy (Donald) Larkin and their children, David and Katherine, along with their children, and Paul (Dominica), along with their children (Our special Canadian Family) Numerous-nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Donald L. Ramsay Sr., in 1979, Donald Lloyd Ramsay, Jr., in 2011, and his son, Eric Misiaszek-Ramsay, in 1997.

Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Ramsay family can be shared @garnerfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.