Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A doubleheader at Jefferson Community College along with boys’ and girls’ high school basketball topped a busy night in local sports Thursday.

In JCC women’s college basketball, the Lady Cannoneers hosted Onondaga Community College.

First quarter: some good passing leads to a Emily Farrand lay-in. JCC is up by 2.

Then it’s Kalyna Bryant driving to the tin for the bucket. JCC is still on top by 2.

Torie Moore banks in 2 off glass. Lady Cannoneers are down 3.

Gabrielle Morley gets the jumper to fall, but JCC falls to Onondaga 92-67.

In the late game, it was the JCC men against Onondaga.

First half: Jeremiah Smith puts back the miss. JCC is up 2.

Then it’s Smith driving baseline for the finger roll. The Cannoneers are on top by 4.

Dante Stokes finishes the fast break with the lay-in. JCC is up 4.

Jose Reyes buries the 3-ball. JCC is up 4.

JCC beats Onondaga 72-70.

General Brown hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League basketball from Dexter.

Second quarter: Kori Nichols buries the 3-ball. She finished with 11.

Then it’s Ainsley Fuller hitting the short jumper in the paint. She led the Lady Lions with 13.

It’s Fuller once again, finishing the fast break with the lay-in.

Nichols lays in 2, as General Brown beats Carthage 62-13.

In boys’ Northern Athletic Conference hoops, Lisbon met Tupper Lake in the John Dineen Tournament.

Conner Flack buries the 3. Lisbon is up by 4.

Tyler LaPlante answers at the other end with the lay-in.

Tom Peterson cuts through the Lisbon defense for the bucket.

Then it’s Mike Corneau with the step-back 3.

Corneau drills another 3-pointer. He finished with 19.

It’s Coby Mills with the putback for Lisbon.

Tupper Lake goes on to beat Lisbon 68-47.

Thursday’s local scores

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 72, Onondaga 70

Women’s college basketball

Onondaga 92, Jefferson 67

Boys’ high school basketball

Tupper Lake 68, Lisbon 47

Madrid-Waddington 69, Edwards-Knox 27

South Jefferson 54, Indian River 42

South Lewis 54, Immaculate Heart 46

Saranac Lake 38, Chateaugay 35

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 57, South Jefferson 27

Thousand Islands 41, Belleville Henderson 38

Sackets Harbor, Sandy Creek — postponed

Alexandria 43, Beaver River 36

Saranac Lake 35, St. Regis Falls 27

Hermon-DeKalb 83, LaFargeville 23

General Brown 62, Carthage 13

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 121, South Jefferson 59

Lowville 90, Indian River 76

