Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A doubleheader at Jefferson Community College along with boys’ and girls’ high school basketball topped a busy night in local sports Thursday.
In JCC women’s college basketball, the Lady Cannoneers hosted Onondaga Community College.
First quarter: some good passing leads to a Emily Farrand lay-in. JCC is up by 2.
Then it’s Kalyna Bryant driving to the tin for the bucket. JCC is still on top by 2.
Torie Moore banks in 2 off glass. Lady Cannoneers are down 3.
Gabrielle Morley gets the jumper to fall, but JCC falls to Onondaga 92-67.
In the late game, it was the JCC men against Onondaga.
First half: Jeremiah Smith puts back the miss. JCC is up 2.
Then it’s Smith driving baseline for the finger roll. The Cannoneers are on top by 4.
Dante Stokes finishes the fast break with the lay-in. JCC is up 4.
Jose Reyes buries the 3-ball. JCC is up 4.
JCC beats Onondaga 72-70.
General Brown hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League basketball from Dexter.
Second quarter: Kori Nichols buries the 3-ball. She finished with 11.
Then it’s Ainsley Fuller hitting the short jumper in the paint. She led the Lady Lions with 13.
It’s Fuller once again, finishing the fast break with the lay-in.
Nichols lays in 2, as General Brown beats Carthage 62-13.
In boys’ Northern Athletic Conference hoops, Lisbon met Tupper Lake in the John Dineen Tournament.
Conner Flack buries the 3. Lisbon is up by 4.
Tyler LaPlante answers at the other end with the lay-in.
Tom Peterson cuts through the Lisbon defense for the bucket.
Then it’s Mike Corneau with the step-back 3.
Corneau drills another 3-pointer. He finished with 19.
It’s Coby Mills with the putback for Lisbon.
Tupper Lake goes on to beat Lisbon 68-47.
Thursday’s local scores
Men’s college basketball
Jefferson 72, Onondaga 70
Women’s college basketball
Onondaga 92, Jefferson 67
Boys’ high school basketball
Tupper Lake 68, Lisbon 47
Madrid-Waddington 69, Edwards-Knox 27
South Jefferson 54, Indian River 42
South Lewis 54, Immaculate Heart 46
Saranac Lake 38, Chateaugay 35
Girls’ high school basketball
Indian River 57, South Jefferson 27
Thousand Islands 41, Belleville Henderson 38
Sackets Harbor, Sandy Creek — postponed
Alexandria 43, Beaver River 36
Saranac Lake 35, St. Regis Falls 27
Hermon-DeKalb 83, LaFargeville 23
General Brown 62, Carthage 13
Boys’ high school swimming
Watertown 121, South Jefferson 59
Lowville 90, Indian River 76
