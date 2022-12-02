Home for the Holidays brings the Christmas spirit to Lowville

By Chad Charette
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For the last time this season, the Lewis County Historical Society has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

The event, called Home for the Holidays, invites guests of all ages to return to Lewis County for a silent auction and the sale of custom-made Christmas trees.

Another big draw are the model train displays.

The festival featured a trio of model train displays depicting Lowville throughout the years, ranging from The Lewis County Fair to “Halloween Towne”. The displays were a real hit with the students of Lowville Academy who took a trip to the Historical Society Friday.

“It’s the Christmas season, so the kids get excited, don’t you?!* They get so excited and it’s nice to be able to do something with them to experience the Christmas season together,” said Lowville Academy 2nd Grade Teacher Kate Bala.

“We want people to come home and see where we have gone throughout the years that they have been here and been away,” said organizer Carmen Sweet.

We didn’t catch him on camera, but Santa is rumored to be making an appearance at the event Friday tonight. That could be any time before it wraps up at 8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Trudy Latimer
Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.
House damaged by falling tree

Latest News

Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
Border patrol agents seize counterfeit money near Wellesley Island
Home for the Holidays brings the Christmas spirit to Lowville
United Way’s fundraising campaign falling short, seeking donations
School dental exam program celebrates 5 years at South Lewis Central