Home for the Holidays brings the Christmas spirit to Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For the last time this season, the Lewis County Historical Society has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

The event, called Home for the Holidays, invites guests of all ages to return to Lewis County for a silent auction and the sale of custom-made Christmas trees.

Another big draw are the model train displays.

The festival featured a trio of model train displays depicting Lowville throughout the years, ranging from The Lewis County Fair to “Halloween Towne”. The displays were a real hit with the students of Lowville Academy who took a trip to the Historical Society Friday.

“It’s the Christmas season, so the kids get excited, don’t you?!* They get so excited and it’s nice to be able to do something with them to experience the Christmas season together,” said Lowville Academy 2nd Grade Teacher Kate Bala.

“We want people to come home and see where we have gone throughout the years that they have been here and been away,” said organizer Carmen Sweet.

We didn’t catch him on camera, but Santa is rumored to be making an appearance at the event Friday tonight. That could be any time before it wraps up at 8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.