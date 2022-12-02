Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur

Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY.

Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby.

She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went on to graduate from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY, where she majored in interior design and interior architecture.

Kristine’s extensive career began at the firm of Tom Lee Ltd. in New York City when she was hired to work on the apartment of Charles Revlon in New York City. When completed, she was hired by Tom Lee to become a permanent designer with his firm, which specialized in hotel design. She was assigned to projects in many New York City hotels, including the Intercontinental, The Sheraton, The Plaza and many more. Upon the completion of the famous Helmsley Palace, Kristine left Tom Lee Ltd. Her career expanded to designing hotels in Taiwan, Japan and several European countries.

In 1980 she opened her own firm, Interior Designs International (IDI). Her firm was awarded the five-year restoration project of the Waldorf Astoria. IDI continued for 20 years, completing many projects for many major hotels, restaurants and homes for many clients including Mr. Jack Welch and Mr. John Kluge.

Kris retired to Gouverneur and became active in the community. She was a member of Kiwanis, Gouverneur Garden Club, Gouverneur Arts Club and the Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary. She also sang in the Methodist Choir and Holiday Cantatas. She also served on the Board of Directors of Marble City Housing.

Kris enjoyed golf, music, Turner Classic Movies and all forms of graphic arts.

She leaves behind her dear friend Nort Taylor and many friends.

Kristine’s friends would like to thank Lori Lynde Villeneuve, Rachel Newvine and Dusty Bowman for giving her such thorough and compassionate care. They would also like to acknowledge Hospice for their responsive guidance, which provided Kris the utmost comfort during the last days of her life. They also wish to thank Dr. Reason and his staff, the Richard E Winter Cancer Center, especially Melodie Rishe, who always had a smile and a kind word during a very challenging time.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur, NY, with Rev. Beth Benham officiating. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence County, Gouverneur Methodist Church, Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary or the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.