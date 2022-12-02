We could use a mild day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be cloudy to start, but we should have mostly sunny skies by late morning.

We’re not expecting any precipitation or high winds — at least not today.

Highs will be anywhere from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

The winds make a comeback on Saturday.

There’s a high wind watch for Jefferson County from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Gusts could reach 40 mph.

And because of the wind, there’s a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

It will also be rainy on Saturday. Downpours could be heavy throughout the day.

There’s a 30% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be partly sunny and 40.

It will be in the mid- to upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is likely Tuesday and there’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of snow. Highs will be around 30.

