We could use a mild day

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be cloudy to start, but we should have mostly sunny skies by late morning.

We’re not expecting any precipitation or high winds — at least not today.

Highs will be anywhere from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

The winds make a comeback on Saturday.

There’s a high wind watch for Jefferson County from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Gusts could reach 40 mph.

And because of the wind, there’s a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

It will also be rainy on Saturday. Downpours could be heavy throughout the day.

There’s a 30% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be partly sunny and 40.

It will be in the mid- to upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is likely Tuesday and there’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of snow. Highs will be around 30.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Trudy Latimer
Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.
House damaged by falling tree

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7
Some sunshine tomorrow
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown