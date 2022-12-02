School dental exam program celebrates 5 years at South Lewis Central

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Dental exams aren’t the kind of test you’d usually associate with a school day, unless you’re a student at South Lewis Central School.

Friday, the school district celebrated it’s 5th year of partnership with North Country Family Health Center. That partnership allows them to offer free preventative dental care for students right at school.

Friday’s celebration thanked the staff for their role in the program, offering an assortment of snacks, and some North Country Family Health memorabilia.

“It’s very convenient for our parents, they do not have to take time off from work. Students can be seen during school. Our staff is great with the students. Very flexible and easy to work with,” said South Lewis Elementary Principal Chris Villiere.

“We would love to expand our services in years to come. We are celebrating 5 years today. We would love to be here 15 years, 20 years, and celebrate 25 years, too,” said April Fallon, Director of Marketing at the North Country Family Health Center.

According to Fallon, students are able to receive dental health checkups twice a year from a rotating staff of Hygienists.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.