Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store

Stewart's Shops officially cut the ribbon at its new location on Washington Street in Watertown.
Stewart's Shops officially cut the ribbon at its new location on Washington Street in Watertown.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown.

Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop.

The store at 715 Washington Street was a hot topic for city council throughout much of 2022. Residents expressed concerns over both the size and location of the new store.

“I was really on the fence about it because I was concerned about how it would affect this neighborhood. I do know that some who are not happy with it are accommodated by almost everything that Stewart’s could offer them. In terms of really trying to do the site work, and make it a little bit better for the neighbors,” said Lisa Ruggiero, city council member.

As part of the grand opening Friday, the Washington Street location offered free coffee for customers 10 cents off the cost of a gallon of gas.

