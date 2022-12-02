Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown

Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919.

Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022.

She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce and then later on, at age 62 graduated with honors from Jefferson Community College.

In her early work career, Thelma worked for Hungerford Holbrook Printing Company and also the New York Air Brake before eventually moving on to A. Cozzi & Co where she worked for her stepfather Richard Colesanti until his death. Thelma then took over the company and continued to operate the business until she was 95. Handing over the business to her son Bill and wife Laurie in 1996. Thelma wintered several years in DeLand, FL where she was very active in the community.

In June 1946, Thelma was married to William A. Koelmel at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church. Thelma and Bill were married for over 50 years, until Bill died at age 78. During their married life, Thelma and Bill lived and traveled throughout Europe and the United States as Bill advanced his military career. Upon Bill’s retirement from the military, they returned to Watertown.

She is survived by Marguerite (Louis) Feistel, Dexter, NY, Mary (Lawrence) LaVere, Clayton, NY,William A. II (Laurie) Koelmel, Pillar Point, NY, Carolyn (John) Chamberlain, Brownville, NY. Grandchildren: Mia Ramseier, Richard Feistel, Brittany Houpert, William A. Koelmel III, Nicolas Koelmel, Patrick Koelmel, Katelyn Chamberlain, Rachel Chamberlain, Lauren Chamberlain, John Chamberlain and a great granddaughter Hattie Houpert. as well as cousins George and Virginia Colesante.

Thelma spent many hours in her garden on Flanders Rd., on Point Peninsula. She loved to watch things grow. If you had to sum up Thelma’s life it would be faith, family, and friends.

Thelma loved music and was an active member of the Trinity Episcopal choir and the Northern Choral Society for many years. Thelma was very active in the Board of Elections and the USO.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Thelma’s caregivers; Beth, Jody, Mel, Vicky, Cortney, Vickie, Shelley, and Muriel.

Viewing hours and services will be on Monday, December 5th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with a viewing at 11am, followed by a mass at 12pm noon. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Donations may be made in Thelma’s name to Our lady of Sacred of Sacred Heart Church; Immaculate Heart Central School, Missionaries of the Sacred Heart Foundation, Sisters of the Precious Blood Monistary, and Hospice of Jefferson County.

