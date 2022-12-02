Tree lighting to disrupt downtown Watertown traffic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday night. It will disrupt traffic on Washington and Winslow streets in Watertown throughout the day.

Starting Friday morning, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Winslow Street be used for the parade lineup and will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, Washington Street and all side streets between Winslow Street and Public Square will be closed to traffic.

The parade begins around 5 p.m.

