Tree lighting to disrupt downtown Watertown traffic

Watertown's annual tree lighting and parade Friday night will disrupt downtown traffic.
Watertown's annual tree lighting and parade Friday night will disrupt downtown traffic.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday night. It will disrupt traffic on Washington and Winslow streets in Watertown throughout the day.

Starting Friday morning, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Winslow Street be used for the parade lineup and will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, Washington Street and all side streets between Winslow Street and Public Square will be closed to traffic.

The parade begins around 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Trudy Latimer
Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.
House damaged by falling tree

Latest News

WWNY Antwerp residents blame repeated flooding on old drainage system
WWNY Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries
WWNY School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
WWNY Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers