TV Dinner: A French Canadian holiday favorite

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows a dish that was a Christmastime favorite in his family.

It’s called a Tourtiere and it’s a French Canadian meat pie. His mother was born in Quebec, so it his grandmother learned to make it when they lived there. It became a Christmas Eve staple that his grandmother would make ahead.

Tourtiere

- 1 pound ground pork, cooked and crumbled

- 1 pound ground beef, cooked and crumbled

- 2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

- 1 medium onion, diced finely

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 2 eggs, beaten

- 1 cup mashed potatoes

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

- Pinch of allspice

- Pinch of ground cinnamon

- 2 9-inch uncooked pie crusts

- Egg wash for top crust

Combine all ingredients except pie crusts and egg wash and mix well. Line a 9-inch pie pan with one of the crusts and fill with the meat mixture. Top with the other crust. Crimp the edges to seal the pie. Make small holes in the top with a paring knife or fork to allow steam to escape.

Mix 1 egg and 1 tablespoon water and brush it on the top of the pie. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve with a side salad.

