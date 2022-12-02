United Way’s fundraising campaign falling short, donations needed

The United Way's end-of-year campaign is called "Spark Hope, Live United."
The United Way's end-of-year campaign is called "Spark Hope, Live United."(United Way of Northern New York)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An organization that helps dozens of non-profits across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties is looking to the community for help in return. The United Way of Northern New York’s end-of-year campaign is falling short and it may mean tough decisions.

Hundreds of kids enjoy the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club every day. And that number is getting bigger.

“Yesterday afternoon, we had 186 kids here in the afternoon. Those are our biggest numbers in our almost 59-year history,” said Tom Luckie, executive director, Boys and Girls Club of Ogdensburg.

A big supporter of the club: the United Way of Northern New York, which helped pay for the club’s groceries.

“What our United Way funding is for is to help some of our most needy kids and families with food. Just the basics. Whatever the allotment from the United Way is, we take care of the families and kids that really need it,” said Luckie.

But this time, the United Way needs the community.

A big portion of the United Way’s end-of-year campaign, called “Spark Hope, Live United,” comes from local workplaces with employees donating small portions of their payroll to donate to the non-profit. But CEO Dawn Cole says COVID may have hindered that initiative.

“We’re finding that many of our employers are a little bit short-handed, workloads have shifted, and we’re worried that our campaign may fall short of its goal,” she said.

The goal is to raise $550,000, but so far the campaign has raised $120,000, which means there’s a lot of work to be done before the new year.

“The north country is truly very fortunate to have such a strong, effective network of nonprofit organizations working together and serving a number of vital needs. However, we can’t do that without the support of the entire community,” said Cole.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
Trudy Latimer
Felts Mills couple accused of possessing child pornography
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night.
House damaged by falling tree

Latest News

The old St. Paul's Episcopalian Church in Waddington
Old church to see new life as Waddington history museum
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says $20,000 worth of campaign contributions were...
Congresswoman Stefanik: campaign contributions stolen, donors compromised
Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
Stewart's Shops officially cut the ribbon at its new location on Washington Street in Watertown.
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store