Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam

WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family. Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.

Cynthia is survived by her husband of 36 years, Edward; her son, Jordan and Leslie Foster, Leland, NC and her beloved grandson, Grady Foster.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Allan and Joan McDonald.

Born in Canton, NY on October 13, 1964 to the late Allan J. and Joan M. Coller McDonald; she graduated from Canton High School, Class of 1983 and earned a BBA Degree from SUNY Canton. She married Edward Foster on August 23, 1986. Most recently, Cynthia worked as a billing supervisor for Towle Chiropractic Center in Canton. In her free time, Cynthia enjoyed traveling, shopping and boating. Memorial donations in Cynthia’s memory can be made to any local cancer center and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

