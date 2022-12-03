Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her...
Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.(Source: Funeral Home)

WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family.  Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.

Cynthia is survived by her husband of 36 years, Edward; her son, Jordan and Leslie Foster, Leland, NC and her beloved grandson, Grady Foster. 

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Allan and Joan McDonald.

Born in Canton, NY on October 13, 1964 to the late Allan J. and Joan M. Coller McDonald; she graduated from Canton High School, Class of 1983 and earned a BBA Degree from SUNY Canton.  She married Edward Foster on August 23, 1986.  Most recently, Cynthia worked as a billing supervisor for Towle Chiropractic Center in Canton. In her free time, Cynthia enjoyed traveling, shopping and boating.  Memorial donations in Cynthia’s memory can be made to any local cancer center and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Dorothy H. Cardwell Moulton Locy, age 90, passed away early Monday evening, November 28, 2022...
Dorothy H. Cardwell Moulton Locy, 90, of Waddington
Dyanne Jeanne Boucher, 76, of Flat Rock Road, Lowville, passed away Friday afternoon, December...
Dyanne Jeanne Boucher, 76, of Lowville
Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North...
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
Boys’ high school basketball topped the action Friday night with opening round action in the...
Friday Sports: Hardwood action dominates the North Country sports scene

Obituaries

The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree.
Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade
Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade
Friday Sports: Hardwood action dominates the North Country sports scene
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
It’s Old Newsboys Day!
Border patrol agents seize counterfeit money near Wellesley Island