Dorothy H. Cardwell Moulton Locy, 90, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy H. Cardwell Moulton Locy, age 90, passed away early Monday evening, November 28, 2022 at Maplewood Campus, United Helpers in Canton, NY. The family has entrusted her care with the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY.

A Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held 11:00 am Wednesday December 7, 2022 at The First

United Methodist Church in Waddington with Pastor Donna Fitchette. Burial will be held in Louisville Community Cemetery at the convenience off the family.

Dot, as she was fondly known as, was born on the daughter of Lucy and Walter Cardwell.

She was a Hammond graduate in 1951, and attended SUNY Potsdam She worked as a school bus driver for Massena Central School. Dot than became the Superintendent of Transportation at Massena Central School.

She married Lyle Moulton in 1952, he predeceased her tragically on December 8, 1970. She later married James O. Locy on April 21, 1972 in Louisville, NY.

For many years the family was involved in drag racing and became a partner in Naperville Drag Strip in Naperville, Quebec, Canada. Dot also raced her turquoise Plymouth Barracuda. She loved beating the men she raced, but she got a kick out of beating the French Canadian men the most.

Dot also enjoyed fishing, especially on Lake Ontario. Dot and Jim would park their camper in and around Oswego and Henderson Harbor area. They owned a large white boat that could be seen along the shores of Oswego to Henderson, NY.

Dot and Jim built their home in Waddington where they moved into in 1989. She was very active in the Waddington Rescue Squad, Tri-Town Senior Citizens and spent years holding offices and also the Waddington United Methodist Church. She was an avid garage sailor and loved thrift stores.

She is survived by her children, Janice and Bill Arquiett of Waddington, NY, Dale Moulton of Aura, CO, her grandchildren: Robbie Arquiett, and Scott Moulton, great-grandchildren, Jordan, Connor, Aiden, Reid and granddaughter Addie Arquiett. She also had several nieces, nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her first husband Lyle Moulton and second husband James O. Locy in 2014. She also was predeceased by her first born grandson Tim Arquiett in 2010.

Contributors can be made to St. Lawrence Power Museum in Madrid; P.O. Box 400, Madrid New York, 13660 NY or the United Methodist Church; P.O. Box in Waddington, NY.

