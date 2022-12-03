Dyanne Jeanne Boucher, 76, of Lowville

Dyanne Jeanne Boucher, 76, of Flat Rock Road, Lowville, passed away Friday afternoon, December 2, 2022, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dyanne Jeanne Boucher, 76, of Flat Rock Road, Lowville, passed away Friday afternoon, December 2, 2022, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.

She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Ronald and Doris Roberts; Suzanne Keparutis; Denise and Ronald Abate; Richard and Anita Roberts; David and Liza Roberts; Stephen and Janet Roberts; a sister-in-law, Dana Roberts; a special niece, Suzanne Latimer, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Norm; her parents; her youngest brother, James “Jim” Roberts; and by a brother-in-law, Leo Keparutis.

Dyanne was born on August 8, 1946 in Waterbury, CT, a daughter of the late Edgar J. and Jeanne LaPerriere Roberts. She attended St. Ann’s Catholic School in Waterbury, CT, and graduated from Wolcott High School in Wolcott, CT. On September 4, 1965, she married Normand R. “Norm” Boucher at St. Pius X Church in Wolcott, CT. The couple moved to Watertown, NY in 1972, where they owned and operated a dairy farm for three years. The couple made their home on the Flat Rock Road in the Town of Martinsburg for many years. Norm passed away in December 2013. Dyanne worked as the Office Manager for Mountain View Prevention Services for many years, until her retirement.

Dyanne was a member of the Food Co-Operative, and was Secretary of the Lowville Senior Citizens. She enjoyed baking for the Lowville Farmer’s Market. Dyanne loved her home, sitting on the porch and enjoying the view, and mowing her lawn. Family was everything to her.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Volunteer Transportation Center, 24685 Route 37, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

