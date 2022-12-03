Friday Sports: Hardwood action dominates the North Country sports scene

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball topped the action Friday night with opening round action in the Watertown Boys Basketball Tournament taking place at Case Middle School.

In the late game, a Frontier League-NAC meeting as the host Cyclones met Canton.

In the 1st quarter, Ryan Jones connects from long range: Canton up 3.

The Cyclones answer as Patrick Duah goes up strong down low: Cyclones down 1.

Back the other way, Eyilayomi Odetoyimbo gets the rebound, putback and is fouled.

Luke Wentworth finishes the break for the Golden Bears as Canton beats Watertown 65-58.

In the early contest, the Massena Red Raiders battled Central Square.

In the 1st quarter, Ty Lucey drills the 3 from the wing: Massena down 8.

It’s Lucey with another trifecta from the wing and the Red Raiders are down 20-6.

Carter Firnstein hits down low and Central Square goes on to beat Massena 56-24.

In men’s college hoops from Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Skidmore.

In the 1st half, Blake Gearhart connects for 3, tying the game at 3.

Then it was Ryan Miles Ferguson rattling home the 3: Clarkson up 1.

Then it’s Miles-Ferguson driving baseline for the bucket and Garret Delaney dials long distance.

Skidmore beats Clarkson 76-70.

In women’s college basketball from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted Union.

In the 1st quarter, Cam Roberts nails the jumper and the Lady Saints are down 2.

Then it was Olivia Middleton dropping the pullup jumper to put St. Lawrence within 2.

Olivia Barringer goes up strong down low: Lady Saints up 2.

Jackie Malley drills the 3 pointer as St. Lawrence goes on to beat Union 58-50.

