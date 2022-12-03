North Country maple producers look to perfect their craft in interactive seminar

Syrup lovers rejoice! The North Country’s maple producers are working to perfect their craft.
Syrup lovers rejoice! The North Country’s maple producers are working to perfect their craft.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Syrup lovers rejoice! The North Country’s maple producers are working to perfect their craft.

Saturday in Lowville, the Cornell Cooperative Extension hosted “Making The Most of Maple”. The 3 hour seminar featured speakers specializing in the production and culinary use of maple syrup, aiming to maximize yield and quality.

Guests were, of course, treated to free samples of particular maple creations.

According to organizers, the seminar was a hit, with a lot of active audience participation.

“The producers out here in Lewis, Jefferson County area are great maple producers. It’s a big maple producing region. They’re always a very interactive group that ask a lot of questions and give a lot of feedback. It’s great to come out here and meet with a lot of producers in an area,” said Adam Wild, Director of the Cornell University Maple Research Force.

With the costs of things like labor and equipment up, the seminar hosts say the skills learned in the seminar will be used to bring in some additional revenue.

